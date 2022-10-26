INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will receive $2.9 million for the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan as part of the 2022-2023 State System of Higher Education capital allocations budget, the university announced in a news release Wednesday.
The project aims to remake a portion of downtown Punxsutawney. In 2018, the Foundation for IUP gifted buildings at 105, 115, 117 and 119 W. Mahoning St. to IUP for the building project. Buildings at 131 and 133 W. Mahoning St. (the Dorothy Miller property) were acquired and gifted in part by building owners Jesse J. Miller and Duane A. Miller in 2021. All of these buildings are adjacent to the Fairman Centre, which was gifted to IUP by the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation and the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce in November 2006.