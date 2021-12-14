IUP Punxsy to provide Covid testing

Craig Chance, team leader for COVID-19 testing at the IUP Punxsy campus, and the rest of his staff that are testing people for COVID-19 symptoms.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you feel you might need to be tested for COVID-19 and you’d prefer to not go to local emergency rooms because of the long wait, then you can head to over to the IUP Punxsutawney Campus on Center Street, where you can be tested for COVID-19 at no charge.

Craig Chance, team leader for COVID-19 testing, said they’ll be at the IUP Punxsy campus all the 

way through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

“As far as the testing goes, if you test positive you receive a phone call in about two to three days,” Chance said, adding that if you test negative you’ll receive an email in about five to seven days.

