IUP Punxsy to provide Covid testing

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you feel you might need to be tested for COVID-19 and you’d prefer to not go to local emergency rooms because of the long wait, then you can head to over to the IUP Punxsutawney Campus on Center Street, where you can be tested for COVID-19 at no charge.
Craig Chance, team leader for COVID-19 testing, said they’ll be at the IUP Punxsy campus all the
way through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“As far as the testing goes, if you test positive you receive a phone call in about two to three days,” Chance said, adding that if you test negative you’ll receive an email in about five to seven days.