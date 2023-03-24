IUP PAHS Soft Skills

Cooper Hallman (left) and Matthew Grusky were trying out soft skills with Dr. Tammy Manko of IUP Punxsutawney on Friday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Juniors from Punxsutawney Area High School learned how to be more professional in work and in their lives through a program at IUP-Punxsutawney on Friday.

Rich Muth, director of regional campuses, and other members of the IUP faculty facilitated sessions on soft skills at IUP-Punxsutawney campus.

