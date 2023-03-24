PUNXSUTAWNEY — Juniors from Punxsutawney Area High School learned how to be more professional in work and in their lives through a program at IUP-Punxsutawney on Friday.
Rich Muth, director of regional campuses, and other members of the IUP faculty facilitated sessions on soft skills at IUP-Punxsutawney campus.
The program was conducted in partnership with the Punxsutawney Area School District, which bused high school juniors to the campus.
The five topics creating the session rotation were:
• Conflict resolution and teamwork
• Expanding your in-group.
• Communications and body language.
• Interviewing and other professionalism skills.