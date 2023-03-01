IUP-Punxsy
Photo courtesy of IUP.edu

INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus will launch a Healthcare Pathways dual enrollment pilot program starting in fall 2023.

This new two-year program is designed to prepare high school students for increased career and educational options in the healthcare field, including employment as a trained and credentialed emergency medical technician while still in high school.

