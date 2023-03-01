INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus will launch a Healthcare Pathways dual enrollment pilot program starting in fall 2023.
This new two-year program is designed to prepare high school students for increased career and educational options in the healthcare field, including employment as a trained and credentialed emergency medical technician while still in high school.
IUP has offered the traditional dual enrollment program — students enrolling in six credits (two IUP classes per semester) — to hundreds of qualified high school juniors and seniors over the past several decades, with the plan of students applying those credits earned in high school toward an associate degree or bachelor’s degree at IUP or other institutions of higher education.
The Healthcare Pathways program, while open to all students, is especially designed for students who want to explore careers in healthcare, have a career in healthcare but not a traditional bachelor’s degree, or who want to begin their healthcare career immediately after high school graduation as an EMT or transition into a licensed practical nurse program.