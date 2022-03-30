PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus will host an event next week to help parents shepherding children to college for the first time.
The session will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at IUP-Punxsy, located at 1012 Winslow Street.
Student services coordinator Mysti Dinger said the educational event is not specifically tailored to IUP. Rather, its purpose is to illuminate the process of starting higher education at any institution for the benefit of parents who are about to begin navigating it with their children. As such, the event is open to all parents, regardless of what college or university their children plan to attend.
Registration is not required, but is encouraged so organizers know how many to expect. Call 814-938-6711 or email mysti@iup.edu to register. It is also possible to participate via Zoom, but registration is required to access that option.