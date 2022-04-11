HARRISBURG — The Department of Labor and Industry joined labor leaders Monday afternoon to advocate for enhanced workplace safety standards in Pennsylvania’s public sector. Earlier the same day, Gov. Wolf’s administration announced its partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study the feasibility of extending the protections of Occupational Safety and Health Act standards to the workplaces of thousands of public-sector workers.
“The safeguards of OSHA standards have protected private-sector workers in Pennsylvania for 50 years. This feasibility study will give us a roadmap to making these workplace protections universal to all Pennsylvania workers,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.
Wolf signed an executive order in October that directed commonwealth agencies to take actions that advance worker protections in Pennsylvania — including studying the possibility of extending OSHA standards to commonwealth workplaces. The study will also analyze the potential costs and benefits of extending OSHA standards to all public-sector workplaces in Pennsylvania.