INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center announced a partnership with Takara Bio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio, Inc., to work on better and faster COVID-19 testing not only in the local area, but in rural and financially distressed communities worldwide.
“The IUP and IRMC partnership is extremely important for our community, and we are very pleased to see this partnership extended with Takara Bio USA,” IUP President Michael Driscoll said in a release. “It’s very gratifying to be part of an initiative that has the potential to impact communities throughout or nation and our world.”
Jefferson County’s COVID-19 case increases edged up into the double digits again on Tuesday, with the Pennsylvania Department of Health reporting 14 new ones for a cumulative total of 2,978. There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 91.