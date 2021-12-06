HARRISBURG — State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-66) on Monday announced Indiana University of Pennsylvania and its Academy of Culinary Arts received a $1 million state grant for a major Jefferson County project to replace a 32-year-old learning facility and improve the educational offerings of IUP Punxsutawney’s Culinary Arts program.
The grant funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will help fund the construction of a new 45,000-square foot education and multipurpose commercial site anchored in downtown Punxsutawney, with the facility to serve as the main educational and experimental hub for students and the surrounding community.
“The new technology-focused culinary kitchens and laboratories will provide critical spaces for optimal learning of students,” said Pittman. “Exceptional lab spaces and classrooms will meet workforce needs for highly skilled culinary arts chefs and bakers.”