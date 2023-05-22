INDIANA, Pa. — Completion of the demolition phase of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan is targeted for August 2025, four months sooner than originally expected, according to a new timeline from the Department of General Services.
Advertisements for demolition bids for the project are expected to be posted by July 2024 and bids announced in September 2024, when demolition is set to begin.
The project will locate all the educational facilities for the Academy of Culinary Arts to new or renovated buildings in downtown Punxsutawney adjacent to the Academy’s Fairman Centre along West Mahoning Street.
The long-range building plan calls for the demolition of buildings at 105, 115, 117, and 119 W. Mahoning St. (these buildings were gifted to IUP from the Foundation for IUP in 2018), and buildings at 131 and 133 West Mahoning Street, the Dorothy Miller property, that were acquired and gifted in part by building owners Jesse J. Miller and Duane A. Miller in 2021. All of these buildings are adjacent to the Fairman Centre.