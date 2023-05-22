IUP Academy of Culinary Arts

IUP Academy of Culinary Arts

 Spirit file photo

INDIANA, Pa. — Completion of the demolition phase of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan is targeted for August 2025, four months sooner than originally expected, according to a new timeline from the Department of General Services.

Advertisements for demolition bids for the project are expected to be posted by July 2024 and bids announced in September 2024, when demolition is set to begin.

