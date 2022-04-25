PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) and state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) confirmed Indiana University of Pennsylvania and its Academy of Culinary Arts will receive a second $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for a major Jefferson County construction project to replace a 32-year-old learning facility.
“IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts has a solid, well established track record for offering numerous career and trade programs that many local high school graduates take advantage of to prepare for future occupations in the hospitality industry,” said Smith. “Our region is always in need of more highly-skilled professionals, and this second round of state funding will allow for the completion of this culinary trend-setting, state-of-the-art facility to properly train students for the well-paying, family-sustaining jobs that are waiting to be filled right now.”
The grant funding will help complete the construction of a new, 45,000-square-foot education and multipurpose commercial site anchored in downtown Punxsutawney, with the facility to serve as the main educational, retail and experimental hub for students and the surrounding community.