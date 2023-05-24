INDIANA, Pa. — Following the 2022 inaugural recognition event in honor of National Nurses Day, National Nurses Week and National Hospital Appreciation Week at Indiana Regional Medical Center, organized by Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of Strategic Partnerships and the IUP Office of Graduate Admissions, the appreciation project was expanded to Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois and Punxsutawney Area Hospital this year.
Graduate Admissions Office Director Amber Dworek and Graduate Admissions Office Assistant Director Lucy Archer, working with Christina Koren, director of strategic partnerships in IUP’s Division of University Advancement, delivered snacks and gift items for members of the nursing staff at the three facilities, including a voucher to waive the application fee for enrollment in any IUP graduate degree program.