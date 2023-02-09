Winter Queen's Court 2023

The Punxsutawney Area High School has announced the members of this year’s Winter Queen’s Court: (from left) Kaylin Smith, Maisie Eberhart, Karli Young, Bailee Stello, Ashlyn Catarouche and Lauren Brauer.

 Photo courtesy of Kendall Couser

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time of the year again for Punxsutawney Area High School. The Winter Queen’s Court Queen and Princess will be crowned at halftime during the boy’s basketball game tonight. The senior class nominated six girls that they wanted to have on the court. The court is: Lauren Brauer, Ashlyn Catarouche, Maisie Eberhart, Kaylin Smith Bailee Stello and Karli Young.

