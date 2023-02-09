PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time of the year again for Punxsutawney Area High School. The Winter Queen’s Court Queen and Princess will be crowned at halftime during the boy’s basketball game tonight. The senior class nominated six girls that they wanted to have on the court. The court is: Lauren Brauer, Ashlyn Catarouche, Maisie Eberhart, Kaylin Smith Bailee Stello and Karli Young.
Introducing the 2023 Winter Queen’s Court
- By Kendall Couser, For The Spirit
