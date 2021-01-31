Jeff Lundy was the vice president of the club for years until springtime, when Bill Deeley retired from the position after presiding over a record-setting attendance of 50,000 in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States.
Lundy, a local attorney, said he’s had his hands full trying to oversee Groundhog Day on Tuesday with the restrictions placed on the Inner Circle as a result of the virus.
He said it’s great to have technology that will allow all of the usual events to go on virtually.
Read the complete story in The Spirit Monday.