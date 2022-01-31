GOBBLER’S KNOB — As of right now Groundhog Day 2022 is set to return in person at Gobbler’s Knob following last year’s virtual celebration.
Jeff Lundy, president of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, said his first year as president was anti-climactic thanks to the pandemic, which meant no one from the public was permitted at Gobbler’s Knob except for some members of the media.
“We not only survived the pandemic, but in a strange way, we learned a lot,” Lundy said. “We really learned how much the internet drives our tourism and Phil.”