PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to the scene of a car versus a motorcycle accident at approximately 5:08 p.m. Friday.
Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene, while Lindsey’s Rescue-40 was held in quarters.
According to reports from the scene, a motorcycle was traveling west on East Mahoning Street, followed by a Jeep SUV whose driver was not able to see the motorcycle due to the bright sun. The Jeep failed to stop in time, causing a collision.
At least one person was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS with injuries of unknown severity.