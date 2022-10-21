Motorcycle crash 10/21

One person was transported to the hospital after a Jeep struck a motorcycle from behind Friday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to the scene of a car versus a motorcycle accident at approximately 5:08 p.m. Friday.

Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene, while Lindsey’s Rescue-40 was held in quarters.

