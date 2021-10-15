PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies, Central, Elk Run and Lindsey, were dispatched to a report of a vehicle vs. deer crash on Clawson Street at 7:37 p.m. Thursday.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Clawson Street when a deer jumped out in front of the truck, causing the driver to swerve and go up an embankment. The truck rolled over onto its drivers side, trapping the driver inside.
The driver was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.