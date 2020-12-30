PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the time-limited mitigation orders put in place on Dec. 12 had helped to flatten the curve of new cases in the state and that the orders would therefore be lifted at 8 a.m. on Monday, as planned.
For local restaurant owners, that’s good news as it means that indoor dining occupancy can return to its standard from Dec. 11, which is 50 percent for those with self-certification and 25 percent for those without, a release issued to local business owners by the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.
