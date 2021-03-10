PUNXSUTAWNEY — A winter of sewer construction on Indiana Street is finally nearing an end after residents endured having it torn up for the last several months.
Toby Santik, Punxsutawney borough manager, announced that as of March 2, all sanitary and storm sewer lines, manholes and inlets have been installed and all laterals have been reconnected.
“Pressure testing of sanitary line and vacuum testing of manholes has been completed,” he said. “Restoration of the street, sidewalks, driveways and yards will begin in April.”