An Indiana County man has been sentenced to 2 to 6 years in a state prison for selling heroin in the county in 2019.
Joshua Duffy, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute heroin.
Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi said state police conducted investigations into Duffy’s activities, which led to two search warrants being served.
“The defendant was found to be in possession of heroin packaged and ready for sale,” Manzi said. “Fortunately, the Pennsylvania State Police were able to stop those sales from ever occurring.”