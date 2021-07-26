INDIANA — The Indiana County Fair will mark its 158th year beginning Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 4, organizers announced this week.
After a missed year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release promised the return of fair standards, including high school band and cheering nights, truck and tractor pulls and animal exhibitions by 4-H and Future Farmers of America students. Students will also show off artistic, gardening and culinary talents.
New this year are the fair’s first ATV drag racing night and a pedal tractor pull for kids ages 4 to 11.
There is also an emphasis, in light of the pandemic, on safer outdoors activities, such as Jurassic Kingdom shows, chainsaw artist demonstrations by Boone Hill Gallery and the Bar C Ranch petting zoo. More than 100 vendors will be on hand throughout the fair as well.