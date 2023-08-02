Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that Pennsylvania state troopers were justified when they shot and killed a Homer City man during a traffic pursuit July 2 and 3 in the Center Township area.
“It is my conclusion that the Trooper’s use of force to protect his life, the lives of his fellow Troopers and to stop the clear threat to the community on July 3, 2023, was justified under Pennsylvania law,” Manzi wrote in a Facebook post.
He wrote that it was clear the trooper who fired the shot and the other troopers on the scene were in “imminent danger” due to the suspect’s continued efforts to flee.
Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. had previously identified the deceased as 51-year-old John Vincent Dye.
According to reports from the time, the vehicle pursuit began at approximately 11:55 p.m. July 2 and ended approximately 21 minutes later, in the early hours of July 3, when a trooper shot Dye during an encounter along Route 119. Overman estimated the time of death at around 12:29 a.m.
Manzi provided a more detailed account on Wednesday.
He said the incident began when a state trooper on routine patrol saw a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with in inoperable rear taillight. Dye initially complied with the stop, but as the trooper exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s-side window, the truck shifted into drive and sped away.
Manzi said Dye reached speeds of over 65 mph in a residential zone during the pursuit, driving partially or entirely on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop at traffic signals and nearly rolling his truck on a turn at one point. The trooper believed Dye was intoxicated, Manzi said, and made observations over the radio that Dye was making furtive movements toward items in the passenger seat.
Other troopers joined the pursuit. Spike stripes were successfully deployed to deflate the front passenger tire, but Dye allegedly continued to flee through residential yards and business properties. Manzi said he intentionally struck one police cruiser during an attempted blockade of his path.
After about 20 minutes, Dye entered Route 119, going toward Blairsville. The state police used what is called a rolling roadblock, in which cruisers are situated around the suspect vehicle to slowly bring it to a halt.
Manzi said that once Dye’s vehicle had been surrounded, troopers exited their cruisers and instructed him to stop and raise his hands. Dye reportedly placed his vehicle in reverse and accelerated with enough force to leave skid marks on the road. He pushed the police cruiser at least two full car lengths and trapped the initial responding trooper between his truck and the police cruiser to his driver’s side. It was at this point that the trooper shot Dye, who succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Manzi said Pennsylvania State Police from Greensburg investigated the case, and all evidence was reviewed by his office and the county detective bureau. It was determined that Dye had been at a holiday event earlier in the day, where witnesses confirmed his intoxication. Manzi said toxicology reports showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.193%, 2.5 times higher than the legal limit. In addition, his driving privilege had been suspended because of a previous DUI conviction.
Manzi said that during a Fourth of July celebration a year ago, a witness had confronted Dye for driving while intoxicated, to which he reportedly replied, “They are going to have to shoot me because I am not going back to jail.”
Manzi noted that because Dye was on license suspension for DUI, and was on active parole supervision for prior felony and misdemeanor convictions, incarceration was a possibility for a new DUI conviction. In 2011, Dye pleaded guilty to DUI and statutory sexual assault in Indiana County.
Manzi said his office will not take any further action at this time.
On a GoFundMe page for Dye’s mother, family friend Hilary Krishnan wrote that Dye was “a kind hearted and loving soul, but suffered from severe mental illness and was developmentally disabled.”
“I am completely heartbroken and devastated by this news,” Krishnan wrote. “John didn’t deserve this—no one deserves to be killed, especially unarmed, by police that are meant to protect us.”