Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that Pennsylvania state troopers were justified when they shot and killed a Homer City man during a traffic pursuit July 2 and 3 in the Center Township area.

“It is my conclusion that the Trooper’s use of force to protect his life, the lives of his fellow Troopers and to stop the clear threat to the community on July 3, 2023, was justified under Pennsylvania law,” Manzi wrote in a Facebook post. 

