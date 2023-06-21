BROOKVILLE — Chaplain Rick Youngdahl of the I-80 Trucker and Traveller Ministry spoke to the Brookville Borough Council on Tuesday night about the ministry.
Youngdahl gave the council some statistics on the people that the ministry has helped over the years.
In 2017, the ministry helped 169 people, paid for 20 rooms, with 12 of those rooms being for homeless individuals; 2018, 148 people helped, 18 rooms provided, with nine of those rooms being for homeless individuals; 2019, 132 people helped, 21 rooms provided, with nine of those rooms being for homeless individuals; 2020, 78 people helped, 17 rooms provided, with 12 of those rooms being for homeless individuals; 2021, 63 people helped, 16 rooms provided, with nine of those rooms being for homeless individuals; and in 2022, 51 people helped, 14 rooms provided, with five of those rooms being for homeless individuals.