BROOKVILLE — Have you ever been on the road traveling, and something unexpected happens? Perhaps car trouble, an accident, or even an illness? In those situations, a helping hand can make all the difference in the world. That’s what the I-80 Trucker/Traveler Ministry tries to do — and the organization can use a little help in fulfilling that mission.
The ministry was founded in 1981 as a means to provide support and care to those traveling and those employed in the trucking industry. According to official literature provided by the organization, the ministry seeks to follow the command of God to care for the wayfarer and those in need, as well as provide encouragement, counsel and emergency assistance to travelers and truckers.
Current Chaplain Rick Youngdahl said the ministry got its start in 1981 when a group of individuals in the East Brady area saw a need to assist truckers and travelers after Interstate 80 was completed. He said after the group took time to think and pray on the idea, they met with the management of the former 76 Truck Stop in Strattanville and the Travel Centers of America in Brookville, and then put together the ministry.
Youngdahl said the ministry is under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Council of Churches, and the group called its first chaplain in July of 1981. Youngdahl is the fourth chaplain the ministry has seen, taking over for his predecessor, Bob Bickerstaff, in 2014. Youngdahl initially began just to help out Bickerstaff after his retirement from Walmart in 2013, taking care of the hands-on work while Bickerstaff recovered from cancer. Bickerstaff announced his resignation in 2014.
“Every time I would pray for him, I would hear the Lord speaking back to me saying, ‘Well, you’ve been around trucks most of your life, you’re about ready to retire, why don’t you do something? I kept putting it off, until towards the end of 2013, I talked to a couple members of the board who said they’d love to have me on board to help out, maybe do some hands on stuff while Chaplain Bob was still recuperating,” Youngdahl said.
The ministry helps out truckers and other travelers in need of assistance while on the road, providing transportation, meals, auto repair, shelter and much more when a traveler has a breakdown, an auto accident, or an illness. According to Youngdahl, the ministry helped 167 people in 2017, 148 people and four dogs in 2018, 132 people, four dogs and three cats in 2019, and 78 people and two dogs in 2020.
“We get a lot of calls from the hospital for both truck drivers and individuals traveling that are either in an accident or get sick, if they travel in an ambulance and are released, they have no way to get back to their vehicle. Even if they need to go to a motel or a rental car agency, they have no way to get there. The hospital calls me all hours of the day and night. I pick them up and take them to a motel or the truck stop, whatever the case might be,” Youngdahl said.
Youngdahl said he gets calls from the local truck stops, and even the police if there is a transient who needs assistance. He said that the ministry used to have an account set up with one of the truck stop restaurants in order to get weary travelers a well-needed meal.
He said that while he assists with the needs of the travelers, he also looks for opportunities to share the gospel message. He said he carries a small case of Bibles in his van to give out, and volunteers at local churches make blankets and stuffed toys for children to cheer them up if they just had an accident. He is also ready to pray with anyone.
“I helped a family one time that was in an accident, a husband, wife and I think three or four little kids. I took them to a motel, and I could just sense that they were really upset and distraught. I asked them if I could pray with them, and they were very excited about that. So I sat and prayed with them,” Youngdahl said.
He said the ministry is based in Brookville, but reaches out as far as Exit 97 near DuBois and Exit 60 on the other side of Clarion. He said Brookville is the main source of calls, with calls from DuBois and Clarion coming in sporadically.
The ministry is currently seeking funding sources to continue its work. Youngdahl said two of their ministry partners have recently decreased their giving, leaving a $500 per month deficit in their funding, amounting to $6,000 a month per year. Youngdahl said the ministry gets funding sources mostly from churches, but also from individuals and occasionally businesses. He said when the ministry saw it was going to have a shortfall, they decided to send letters out to all of the people who supported them in the past, both individuals and area churches. He said the response has been positive, and this year they decided to include area businesses as well.
“Every little bit helps, and the funds we have received as a result of sending these letters out for three years has been really great. We were looking at a $5,000 to 6,000 shortfall, but I think we need around $3,500 to $4,000 to make up the shortfall this year. The last two years we have ended the year in the black,” Youngdahl said.
Youngdahl said the ministry could really use some support.
“We are here, we are helping people, and we could really use some donations,” Youngdahl said.
If you want to support the I-80 Trucker/ Traveler Ministry, you can contact Youngdahl at 814-591-1568 or send donations to I-80 Trucker/Traveler Ministry, P.O. Box 23, Brookville, PA 15825.