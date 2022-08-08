I-80 Ministry

Chaplain Rick Youngdahl of the I-80 Trucker/Traveler Ministry spoke on the history and purpose of the ministry, as well as asking for financial support in order to continue its mission.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Have you ever been on the road traveling, and something unexpected happens? Perhaps car trouble, an accident, or even an illness? In those situations, a helping hand can make all the difference in the world. That’s what the I-80 Trucker/Traveler Ministry tries to do — and the organization can use a little help in fulfilling that mission.

The ministry was founded in 1981 as a means to provide support and care to those traveling and those employed in the trucking industry. According to official literature provided by the organization, the ministry seeks to follow the command of God to care for the wayfarer and those in need, as well as provide encouragement, counsel and emergency assistance to travelers and truckers. 

