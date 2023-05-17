FROSTBURG — Hopewell Frostburg United Methodist Church is holding a hymn sing this weekend in memory of a recently departed member of the congregation, Harry Barnett.
Jane Murphy said that she recently met up with Barnett at the Frostburg church to hang a new American flag — the winter and early spring winds having tattered the old one. They also had a conversation about Harry’s history and memories of the church.
“Harry has called Frostburg and the Frostburg church his home since he was born at the Adrian hospital in 1942,” Murphy said. “His mother, Mary McGee Barnett, and grandfather, George A. McGee, were both members and attendees of our local church.”
Barnett passed away on March 16. A group of his friends have put together a special night this weekend, “Hymns for Harry,” a gospel hymn sing to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Frostburg United Methodist Church on Route 536.
The hymn sing will be followed by free ice cream.
All are welcome. For directions or more information, contact Murphy at 540-247-1579.