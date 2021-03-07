PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sandra McGuire, Jefferson County Housing Authority executive director, issued an update concerning the operations of JCHA this week, saying that due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for continued mitigation efforts to combat COVID-19, staff will continue to work remotely and come into the office to compete work on a flex schedule, and will likely do so through the summer.
Authority offices remain closed to the public, but staff can always be reached via telephone or email, McGuire said, adding that staff, when working remotely, can access their voicemail through their email accounts.