While many in the area are struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19, including loss of jobs and incomes, others are in the same boat due to other factors: homelessness, addiction, domestic violence and other issues. People line up for food banks when possible, but there are other needs that are sometimes forgotten, such as everyday health and beauty products, laundry products, household goods, furniture and clothing. Many residents of low-income housing, or who have no residence at all, benefit from these items.
It is for this reason that the Jefferson County Housing Authority has used donations to establish the Michael/Courtney Memorial Loft.
The idea came from JCHA’s resident opportunities self-sufficiency coordinator, Tonya Przybrowski, and its executive director, Deb Shook. Both have lost children, for whom the loft is named: Michael Patrick Przybrowski and Courtney Leigh Shook.