PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to approve a replacement for a school board member the resigned.
Matt Kengersky, Punxsutawney Area School Board president, said that normally at a committee meeting they don’t vote on anything at that meeting.
“Our backs are to the wall, as we had 30 days to appoint a vacant school board seat and we’re right up against that so we couldn’t wait until Tuesday,” Kengersky said, adding that they had five interested community members and many of them were well qualified for the position.
Kengersky opened the floor for nominations to fill the seat held by Lisa Mennetti.
“The appointment is only for two months, so maybe on Tuesday we can swear this person in so they can participate in the meeting,” Kengersky said.
Bob Cardamone, board member, made the motion for Chad Horner to take over the vacant seat. Deneen Evans seconded the motion, and he was approved 8-0.