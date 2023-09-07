Punxsy school board Chad Horner

Chad Horner (left), pictured here with Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky, was appointed to the seat vacated by Lisa Mennetti.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to approve a replacement for a school board member the resigned.

Matt Kengersky, Punxsutawney Area School Board president, said that normally at a committee meeting they don’t vote on anything at that meeting.

