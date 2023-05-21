Honor to whom honor is due: Pat Berger retires as Western PA CARES for Kids director

BROOKVILLE — Pat Berger, director of Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Brookville, has made the decision to step down and retire as director. She, along with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett and former assistant director and now director Cass Burkett, sat down on Friday to reflect on Berger’s 12-year journey as director.
Burkett said he wanted to start off by highlighting the history of Western PA CARES for Kids. He said he had attended a training in 2004 where he learned about child advocacy centers. He said he knew how hard child abuse cases are on children and said Berger was the victim coordinator in his office. He said he knew that Berger had a passion for protecting kids.