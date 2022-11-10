HOMER CITY — Homicide charges have been filed against seven of the eight defendants in a case of kidnapping that led to the death of a 19-year-old Indiana County man, state police announced in a release Tuesday.
All of the adults charged in the kidnapping of Hayden Robert Garreffa are now charged with his murder as well. The eighth suspect, a 14-year-old girl, remains charged as a juvenile with kidnapping. Bail was denied to all of the adult suspects, and the juvenile remains in a detention facility as well, Indiana-based Pennsylvania State Police said.