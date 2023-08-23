BUFFINGTON TWP. — A Homer City man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. announced in a news release.
Overman identified the deceased as 26-year-old Steven Paul McCloskey.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 5:35 pm
BUFFINGTON TWP. — A Homer City man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. announced in a news release.
Overman identified the deceased as 26-year-old Steven Paul McCloskey.
According to his report, McCloskey was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson Aug. 22 on Route 403 Highway South in Buffington Township. A Honda CRV was crossing the roadway from Camerons Road to Schultz Road when its front section struck the left side of McCloskey’s motorcycle.
Overman said McCloskey died of his injuries at the scene. The time of death was given as 3:05 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.