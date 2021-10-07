PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 2021 Punxsutawney Area High School Homecoming Queen’s Court will be honored tonight at Jack LaMarca Stadium. The queen and princess will be crowned during halftime of the football game.
The court consists of PAHS seniors Hannah Fetterman, Danica Mallory, Nevaeh Parente, Amy Poole, Abbey Stello and Mary Yeates.
“This is the best group of people,” Stello, daughter of Lynn and Chris Stello of Punxsutawney, said about the group. They were nominated and voted on by their senior class.
The court members said none of them expected the honor of representing their class as part of the Homecoming Queen’s Court, but each expressed their gratitude to their classmates for giving them the opportunity to be a part of the court.