SOUTH MAHONING TWP. — A Home man was died after suffering a medical emergency while driving Thursday on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township, according to a report released Friday by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
The deceased was identified as 67-year-old Roy Shields Simpson.
The coroner’s report said Simpson was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 6, when investigators believe he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. The vehicle exited the south side of the roadway and went downhill into a field and across a small stream, where it came to rest overturned on its driver side.