PUNXSUTAWNEY — Joelle Hoffman-Smith has announced that she will be running for a seat on Punxsutawney Borough Council.
Her campaign submitted the following release to The Spirit:
“Local business owner and registered nurse, Joelle Hoffman-Smith is announcing her candidacy for Punxsutawney Borough Council in the upcoming election. She will appear on the Republican ballot for the primary on May 16.
“Joelle graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 2010. She is the daughter of Tonya Geist and Shannon Hoffman of Punxsutawney.
“Her nursing career began as an LPN, where she worked part-time in Venango County and attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania for her associate degree in nursing. Following graduation, Joelle worked in several specialties as a nurse while enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Clarion, graduating in 2018.
“She is currently attending college to become a family nurse practitioner and will be graduating in May 2023.
“In addition to her nursing background, Joelle is a wife, mother to her beloved two-year-old son, licensed aesthetician and business owner at Pure Skin Esthetics by Joelle, located in downtown Punxsutawney. Her husband, Jake Smith, works for Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad as a trackman in Punxsutawney.
“Joelle is passionate about local businesses and cochairs the Young Entrepreneurs and Professionals of Punxsutawney, which was established in January of 2023. YEPP is a networking group that promotes business development, education and unity.
“She shares, ‘As a nurse, I serve my patients and advocate for them. As a business owner, I serve my clientele and strive to provide quality services. As a mother and wife, I serve my family with love and devotion.
“‘Some of us are meant to serve, and I feel that within myself. I would be humbled and honored to serve on the Punxsutawney Borough Council.
“‘I want to promote local business development and improve the appearance of our downtown and neighborhoods. I want our families to have ample entertainment, shopping, dining and wellness opportunities.
“‘We will always be a small town and that’s our strength — community. I will promote the organizations of Punxsutawney to collaborate and lead with kindness and integrity.
“‘I would greatly appreciate your vote in May and want to know — how can we best serve you?’”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
