PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved a new member at Monday’s meeting to replace the former president Jim Bianco.
Justin Cameron, vice president, chaired the meeting and asked for nominations of possible replacements for Bianco.
Nathan Frankenberger, council member, nominated Joelle Hoffman-Smith.
“The reason for her nomination is that the voters have spoken in the primary election that Hoffman-Smith was the top vote getter of those who were not on council already, Frankenberger said.
Cameron asked for any other nominations, for which there were none.
The roll call vote was unanimous. Hoffman-Smith was approved to replace Bianco on Punxsutawney Borough Council 6-0.
