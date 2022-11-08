PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sydney Hoffman is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month for November 2022.
She is the daughter of Crystal and Jeff Hoffman of Punxsutawney. She is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
Hoffman has played softball and volleyball at PAHS since ninth grade. She lettered in softball in 2021 when the team won the District IX championship. She also served as team treasurer that year. She lettered in volleyball her sophomore and junior years.
Hoffman has participated in Bible Club, Ski Club and Spanish Club since her freshman year at PAHS. She has also been a member of Envirothon, Key Club, the Mock Trial Team, Student Government and Varsity Club.