History center holds third family bicycle poker run

The Jefferson County History Center described its third annual family bicycle poker run Sunday as “a huge success” in a news release this week.
The history center extended its thanks to all participants and volunteers in the run from Brookville to Summerville on the Redbank Rails to Trails. There were 62 adult riders and 26 kids ages 4 to 17.
“We also had lots of food at the picnic at end of the ride in Summerville,” history center representatives said in the release. “This year, we invited Dinger Dogs to cook the hot dogs, which was a bit hit.”