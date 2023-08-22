ROSSITER — The Rossiter Ballfield indeed goes back a few years, and a group came together on Monday to honor three very important people in the field’s history, George Senott, Arch Catalano and John Mizerock.
Barbara Mack said in 2004, John Mack and George Senott were contacted by two professors from Indiana University, Jim Dougherty and Jim Watta, about putting a historical marker in Rossiter.
“They decided on the ballfield area, and George and John worked tirelessly to get it done,” Mack said, adding that during the dedication, John Mizerock challenged them to put a playground in the same area, as the kids in Rossiter had nothing.
“John and I formed the Rossiter Playground Association Inc. and added Janie Shaffer as the treasurer and Bob Deahl and Bob Berringer as trustees,” she said. “It took years.”
“There were so many rules and regulations to follow and the township supervisors did not want to place it there,” Mack added. “We pleaded with all the businesses in Rossiter and Punxsutawney for donations to build it.”
She said they had dinners, raffles and sold three different books to get money to build it.
Mack said the entire pavilion, playground and picnic tables were built by Rossiter area residents, and the grills were bought by the Playground Association.
“The Wright brothers built the playground and Randy Huey built the pavilion,” she said. “Shantelle Wasicki had a golf tournament to pay for the picnic tables, and her name is on the inside of the pavilion thanking her for that.”
She said that Mizerock practically financed half of the playground equipment himself, and 24 hours before he passed away, he wrote a check for another $1,000
“John Mack spent months every evening, putting together the Canoe yearbook from the year the school started until it ended,” she said. “We sold those to help finance everything.”
She said Arch Catalano got the idea of the Hall of Fame building and bought it and had it erected on its current site.