Rossiter Ballfield historical marker

A new historical marker at the Rossiter Ballfield honors Arch Catalano, John Mizerock and George Senott. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

ROSSITER — The Rossiter Ballfield indeed goes back a few years, and a group came together on Monday to honor three very important people in the field’s history, George Senott, Arch Catalano and John Mizerock.

Barbara Mack said in 2004, John Mack and George Senott were contacted by two professors from Indiana University, Jim Dougherty and Jim Watta, about putting a historical marker in Rossiter.

