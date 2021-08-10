PUNXSUTAWNEY— The Punxsutawney Area School Board announced its selection for high school assistant principal at its Tuesday voting meeting.
The board hired Lauren McLaughlin, who has been a teacher for the last 20 years at DuBois Area High School.
McLaughlin said she has been a 12th-grade English teacher since 2002.
“I really enjoy working with teenagers and have enjoyed teaching them for the last 20 years,” McLaughlin said. “I came across the ad that they were looking for an assistant principal, and I had been searching and hadn’t really come across the right fit. Then, when I saw Punxsy, I knew this was the right one for me.”