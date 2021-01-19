PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney Area High School student had tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine, officials said Tuesday.
The student was present at the school Thursday and Friday.
Eighteen other students were exposed due to close contact and also are under quarantine, the school said on its website. No teachers or staff were exposed.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County Tuesday and one new death.
For more details, read The Spirit Wednesday.