PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School administrators reported two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as a statewide school mask mandate issued by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration took effect, according to news releases posted on the district’s website.
Two students tested positive for the virus, and nine more went into quarantine due to close contact with the infected individuals. Both cases were identified Tuesday.
The first case involved a student who was in contact with other students Sept. 2, who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Nine students were identified as close contacts and instructed to quarantine.