Jordann Hicks

Jordann Hicks

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jordann Hicks, the daughter of Kasie and Dan Hicks of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club February 2023 Girl of the Month.  

Hicks is a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School.

Tags

Recommended for you