PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jordann Hicks, the daughter of Kasie and Dan Hicks of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club February 2023 Girl of the Month.
Hicks is a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
She has been involved in several athletic pursuits at PAHS. She played basketball in ninth grade. She has participated in cross country and track since her freshman year. In ninth grade, she served as the cross country team secretary. In 10th grade, she was named to the cross country “All Time Best List.” In 11th and 12th grade, she was the team’s secretary/president and qualified for the state cross country meet both years. As a member of the track team, she was a District IX champion in 10th and 11th grade and qualified for the state meet. She has also competed in indoor track in grades 10 through 12.
Hicks has participated in Bible Club, Spanish Club, Varsity Club and Powder-Puff. She is a member of the yearbook staff and AmeriCorps. She was a member of the 2022 Homecoming Court.
