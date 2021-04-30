BROOKVILLE – Third-graders at Hickory Grove Elementary in Brookville recently completed a Native American unit that included researching customs, legends, shelters, dances, totem poles and other aspects of Native American culture.
Students researched a selected topic for a particular region and wrote a page for an informational book. They created a replica of a shelter that the Native Americans from their tribe’s region could have lived in years ago.
Students then presented their research papers and shelters to the class.