PAHS

Punxsutawney Area High School

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Paul Hetrick, co-principal of the Punxsutawney Area High School, has resigned from his position amid a school board-led dismissal process that began in the wake of two convictions for Protection from Abuse order violations, one for DUI and numerous other allegations of professional misconduct.

Hetrick released a statement Monday through his attorney, Steven E. Winslow.

