PUNXSUTAWNEY — Paul Hetrick, co-principal of the Punxsutawney Area High School, has resigned from his position amid a school board-led dismissal process that began in the wake of two convictions for Protection from Abuse order violations, one for DUI and numerous other allegations of professional misconduct.
Hetrick released a statement Monday through his attorney, Steven E. Winslow.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” the statement read. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.
“The past six months have been extremely difficult for me as I am heartbroken that I am getting divorced from my wife. I have had a difficult time coping with this new reality and have acted inconsistent with my values and the reputation I worked hard to build as an educator for more than twenty years. I am sorry for the embarrassment I have caused my family, my colleagues, my students and the community. I am committed to getting help so I can be the kind of father my three boys deserve. I will work hard to regain your trust as a member of the community. Please respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Hetrick’s legal troubles began over the fall semester. He was arrested for a pair of PFA violations. One of the violations and both of the arrests occurred on school property. He pleaded guilty in both of those cases. He was also charged with DUI in a separate instance. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months probation for the PFA violations and 12 months in the ARD/DUI program for the DUI. These instances led to the administration placing him on paid leave and the school board filing a statement of charges to begin the dismissal process.
At a special meeting held Jan. 24, the school board approved an amendment to the statement of charges, after an internal investigation turned up allegations of sexual harassment and violating the conditions of his leave. The charges alleged that he repeatedly made inappropriate and flirtatious comments toward a subordinate employee, to the point that she ultimately left the district. They also accused him of attending a Punxsutawney Area High School sporting event in Bradford in violation of his leave.