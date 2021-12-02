Elk Run banner removal
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

Punxsy’s American Hero banners have been taken down for the winter after the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company volunteered to take on the task for the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. Josh McAfoos (pictured), assistant chief, said they’ve worked with the chamber on various projects, such as Firefighter Days at Barclay Square over the summer.

