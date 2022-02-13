Henry Nass highlights prime number locations, including one near Punxsutawney

If you like your numbers to be optimally prime, you are Henry Nass’s kind of people.
Nass, a resident of New York City, has a unique passion: prime numbers (numbers that are only divisible by one and themselves). In pursuit of his passion, he made an interesting discovery: there are locations on the map whose longitude and latitude coordinates are both prime. He has made a grid of all of these “prime-prime” locations in the United States, and as fate would have it, one of the locations is in the neighborhood, on Anita Oliveburg Road.
Nass said his interest in prime numbers started early, when he attended a summer program in 1966 that took place at Texas A & M for NASA students. He said it was between his junior and senior year of high school. He said the program had a course in number theory and prime numbers were one of the things that were covered.