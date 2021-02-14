The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather warning for the western portion of the state, including Jefferson County, due to incoming inclimate weather to last from Sunday night until Tuesday morning.
Rich Redmond, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, said Jefferson County would likely see one to two inches of snow early Monday morning until it turns into a combination of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening and overnight. All told, Redmond said residents should prepare for three to six inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, creating dangerous driving conditions.
For the full story, see Monday's edition of The Spirit.