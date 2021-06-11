PUNXSUTAWNEY — A preliminary hearing for a pair of Punxsutawney residents charged with child endangerment has been continued to next month.
Dakota Michael Norway, 21, and Tana Wollow, 23, will next appear before a judge at 8:45 a.m. July 15.
Punxsy borough police were dispatched to a residence on Jefferson Street the morning of May 11 after it was reported that an infant had been seen on the roof of a building.
Upon arrival, police saw a small child hanging on the side of a third-floor window. Shortly after, someone pulled the child back inside.