PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ragley’s Hardware in Punxsutawney recently gave a helping hand to local front line educators in the form of a donation through the True Value Foundation (TVF), which is focused on helping youth succeed with tools and resources to achieve their potential.
“Our children’s greatest resources are their educators and school staff,” TVF said in a release. “To ensure they get their best educational experience under these trying circumstances, everything possible must be done to keep our educators and school staff safe.”
The kits will include hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, hand soap and KN 95 masks.