HAWTHORN — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawthorn fire department has announced that its fourth annual kayak/canoe poker run will be held this year on Sunday, June 6.
The event consists of a 9-mile float for kayaks and canoes on the Redbank Creek. It begins at the bridge in Summerville and ends at the boat launch in Hawthorn.
“This mostly secluded section of the Redbank is an enjoyable scenic float with minimal class-1 rapids and only basic paddling skills required,” a release said.