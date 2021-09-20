This little tale started back at CPM’s History Day and Truck Show in July.
While admiring a B model Mack, I met its owner, Josh Frye, of nearby Dayton. Striking up a great friendship, he invited me to his organization’s coming show. Sounds like a “must do,” and so a very enjoyable day happened.
And the story unfolds: the Smicksburg Antique Tractor and Machinery Show is an annual event held at the Dayton fairgrounds. About 20 miles distant, it is located in an area of fertile Amish farms with meticulously maintained fields. The rolling acres of tall corn were a delight to see.